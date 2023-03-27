BEST Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 4th (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, April 4th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 4th.

BEST Trading Down 0.7 %

BEST opened at $0.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. BEST has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BEST by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,701,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BEST by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BEST by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in BEST by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in BEST during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Freight, Supply Chain Management, Global, and Others. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

