CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives $171.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.18.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $143.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.94. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $180.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 1.08.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

