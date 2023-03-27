AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) PT Lowered to C$9.00

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AGFMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

AGF Management Stock Performance

AGFMF opened at $5.83 on Thursday. AGF Management has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $6.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

