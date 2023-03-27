Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZM. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.69.

ZM opened at $69.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.44. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of -0.21.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $340,774.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,030,808.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,902. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth $507,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $98,156,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

