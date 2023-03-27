Reviewing Partner Communications (PTNRY) and Its Peers

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Radiotelephone communication” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Partner Communications to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Partner Communications has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications’ peers have a beta of 5.32, suggesting that their average share price is 432% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Partner Communications and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $1.08 billion $37.00 million 15.42 Partner Communications Competitors $39.33 billion $928.68 million 21.66

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Partner Communications’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications. Partner Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

1.9% of Partner Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Radiotelephone communication” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05% Partner Communications Competitors -20.01% 16.06% -9.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Partner Communications and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Partner Communications Competitors 180 643 1138 80 2.55

As a group, “Radiotelephone communication” companies have a potential upside of 72.52%. Given Partner Communications’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Partner Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Partner Communications peers beat Partner Communications on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

