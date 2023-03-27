One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSS opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.45. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

About One Stop Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,045,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 34,275 shares during the last quarter. 26.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.

