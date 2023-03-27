One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OSS. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
One Stop Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OSS opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.45. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $4.95.
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
