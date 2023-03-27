BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New C$149.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BRP in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.30.

BRP Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $75.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.29. BRP has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $90.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

BRP Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BRP by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

