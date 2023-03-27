Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $3,430.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Tigress Financial from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,683.96.

BKNG opened at $2,499.33 on Friday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $94.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,461.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,107.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,098 shares of company stock worth $7,278,014 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

