Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $23.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.58.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.84. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

