Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of FTS opened at $40.93 on Friday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $34.76 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.34%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

