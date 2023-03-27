Raymond James Trims Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Target Price to $1.50

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday.

Mogo Stock Down 3.0 %

MOGO stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOGO. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mogo by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 828,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mogo by 34.2% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 588,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 18.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo during the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mogo by 8,726.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 43,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.

