Raymond James Trims Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Target Price to $1.50

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $2.25 to $1.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Friday.
Mogo Stock Down 3.0 %
MOGO stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Mogo has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.
Mogo Company Profile
Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. The firm offers free Mogo app, for consumers to access a digital spending account with the Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, get free monthly credit-score monitoring and ID fraud protection and access personal loans, and mortgages.
