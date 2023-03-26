Applied Capital LLC Has $20.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Applied Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $363.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72. The company has a market capitalization of $271.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

