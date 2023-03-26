Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VB stock opened at $180.94 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

