Sitrin Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 3.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.92 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

