PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 894 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 249.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $44.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

