Resource Consulting Group Inc. Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.1% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after acquiring an additional 165,075 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.34 and a 200 day moving average of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

