PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after purchasing an additional 325,461 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $239.32 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

