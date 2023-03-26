Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,679 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,388,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $35.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.11. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.