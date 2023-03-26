Sterneck Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.24 and a 200-day moving average of $141.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock valued at $12,324,981 over the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

