Procyon Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,323 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average is $99.14. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

