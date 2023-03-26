Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 573 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,983 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus reduced their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

TSLA stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm has a market cap of $602.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock worth $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

