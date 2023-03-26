Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $363.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The company has a market capitalization of $271.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

