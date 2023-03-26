Scott Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 22.6% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $363.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $424.72. The company has a market cap of $271.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.80.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.