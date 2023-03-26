LVW Advisors LLC Sells 968 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,023,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,219,000 after purchasing an additional 523,674 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,770,000 after purchasing an additional 673,709 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,436,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,924,000 after purchasing an additional 185,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,773,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,831,000 after purchasing an additional 210,618 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $80.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $109.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.