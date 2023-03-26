AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 3.3% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after buying an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,399,439,000 after buying an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after buying an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after buying an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $158.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

