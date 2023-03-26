Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,005 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after buying an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,382,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.66 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

