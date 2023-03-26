Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 23,895 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 33,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.