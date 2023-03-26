DeDora Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

