Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LLY opened at $336.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.