DeDora Capital Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,476 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $105.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.56. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

