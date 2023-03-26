DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 71 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,673,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE DE opened at $386.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $413.49 and its 200 day moving average is $404.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

