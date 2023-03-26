Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.19.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock opened at $271.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.