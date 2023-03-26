PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 312 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $156,442,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

META stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

