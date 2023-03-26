PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 312 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $156,442,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Meta Platforms Stock Performance
META stock opened at $206.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.
About Meta Platforms
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.