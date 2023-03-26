Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 87,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,619,000. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $397.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $402.68 and its 200-day moving average is $392.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.