Retirement Planning Group Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retirement Planning Group lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $241.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $235.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $296.44.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
