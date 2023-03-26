Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VUG opened at $241.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.
About Vanguard Growth ETF
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
