Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Aries Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $241.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.