Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IEFA opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

