KG&L Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.14.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

