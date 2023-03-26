Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,268,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.74 and its 200 day moving average is $145.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.