Godsey & Gibb Inc. Buys New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,207,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 3.8% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $179.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

