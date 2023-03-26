Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,985 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,219,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $189.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.99.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

