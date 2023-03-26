Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Raised by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:APD opened at $267.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.44.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

