PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Raised by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.0% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 2.0 %

PEP stock opened at $179.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.16. The company has a market cap of $246.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

