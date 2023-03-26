DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 1,132 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 37,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.4 %

TXN stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

