PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 472 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $73.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.13. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $108.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

