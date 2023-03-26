PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medtronic Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

