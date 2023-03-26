Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average is $105.30. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $109.79.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

