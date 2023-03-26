DeDora Capital Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,447 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $602.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

