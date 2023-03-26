DeDora Capital Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock worth $2,041,195,084. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $382.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.