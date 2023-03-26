DeDora Capital Inc. Purchases 1,132 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 186,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.